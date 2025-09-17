Bucket USD (USDB) Price Information (USD)

Bucket USD (USDB) real-time price is $0.99816. Over the past 24 hours, USDB traded between a low of $ 0.995084 and a high of $ 1.003, showing active market volatility. USDB's all-time high price is $ 1.005, while its all-time low price is $ 0.992665.

In terms of short-term performance, USDB has changed by -0.10% over the past hour, -0.18% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bucket USD (USDB) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Bucket USD is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDB is 0.00, with a total supply of 668021.37979. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 668.20K.