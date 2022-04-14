Bugs Bunny (BUGS) Tokenomics
The Bugs Bunny Token ($BUGS) was born out of a shared vision among a group of crypto enthusiasts who are drawn together by their love of the childhood cartoon show „Looney Tunes“ and crypto. With this new cryptocurrency, the main character of the popular childhood series comes back to life and brings all his joy and nostalgia under the stressful life of a crypto investor. To that end, the currency manages to achieve price growth due to its large community and appeal, putting its followers financially in a great direction.
The max supply of the token is exactly 100.00.000 and total supply is 60.548.000. By providing an extremely low market cap and low token supply, the team aims to reward early investors with huge price increases over the coming years.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bugs Bunny (BUGS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUGS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUGS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
