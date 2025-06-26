What is BullBear AI (AIBB)

What is BullBear AI ? BullBear AI is developed using AI to predict the BULL and BEAR markets through User Behaviors and Price Action, generating profit for users. AI will be trained based on historical data of users and price line history, along with market movements to make the most accurate predictions. BullBear AI is a revolution in the Arbitrum Ecosystem. The purpose of the project is to provide AI tools for users to apply to trading and prediction, thereby creating value and profit. BullBear AI Tokenomics? Read AIBB tokenomics at https://docs.bull-bear.ai/tokenomics/aibb

BullBear AI (AIBB) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

BullBear AI (AIBB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BullBear AI (AIBB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIBB token's extensive tokenomics now!