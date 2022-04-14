bunbun (BUNBUN) Information

bunbun wuvs u

bunbun is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project.

bunbun is a sweet and curious bunny who loves making friends, spreading kindness, and finding joy in all the little moments that make life special.

Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL! Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind.