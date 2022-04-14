BunnyPark (BP) Tokenomics
Deployed on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BunnyPark is an novel and secure decentralized application ,full of opportunities and enjoyments. The developer friendliness and openness of BunnyPark enables it be compatible with mainstream and innovative DeFi products. It supports more than DEX, oracle machines, NFTs, liquidity proof of work, loan and insurance among other common features, but as well allows to quickly build and flexibly assemble distributed applications (Dapps) of any forms via universal developer protocol. BunnyPark platform, as the only blockchain platform that replaces tokens with NFTs as the governance rights, acquires exclusive copyright NFTs by burning BP tokens and applies them for ecosystem construction. The open network will support the creation and distribution of customized NFTs basing on traditional and innovative DeFi contents in finance, gaming, film and television, music, esport, and streaming media among others. This shall the perfect presentation of NFTs application in blockchain.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
