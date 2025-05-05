BurnX Price (BRNX)
The live price of BurnX (BRNX) today is 0.00125544 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 62.77K USD. BRNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BurnX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BurnX price change within the day is -4.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BRNX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRNX price information.
During today, the price change of BurnX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BurnX to USD was $ -0.0009422932.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BurnX to USD was $ -0.0009239123.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BurnX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009422932
|-75.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009239123
|-73.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BurnX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.83%
-4.08%
-45.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
First "Buy and Burn" token on the Sonic Blockchain. 100% locked liquidity, 6% buy tax, used for buying and burning the SwapX token, putting constant buy pressure on SwapX. 4/6 goes to buy and burn SwapX, 1.75/6 goes to the treasury (treasury farms yield on SwapX with os/swpx and uses yield to bribe the guaged pool on SwapX), 0.25/6 goes to whoever calls the "buy and burn" function as a reward. There was no presale, no team tokens, no insiders, nothing.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BRNX to VND
₫33.0369036
|1 BRNX to AUD
A$0.0019333776
|1 BRNX to GBP
￡0.00094158
|1 BRNX to EUR
€0.0011047872
|1 BRNX to USD
$0.00125544
|1 BRNX to MYR
RM0.0053607288
|1 BRNX to TRY
₺0.0483218856
|1 BRNX to JPY
¥0.18172494
|1 BRNX to RUB
₽0.1041136392
|1 BRNX to INR
₹0.1061097888
|1 BRNX to IDR
Rp20.5809803136
|1 BRNX to KRW
₩1.7583190464
|1 BRNX to PHP
₱0.06967692
|1 BRNX to EGP
￡E.0.0637512432
|1 BRNX to BRL
R$0.007093236
|1 BRNX to CAD
C$0.0017199528
|1 BRNX to BDT
৳0.153038136
|1 BRNX to NGN
₦2.0183834424
|1 BRNX to UAH
₴0.052226304
|1 BRNX to VES
Bs0.11047872
|1 BRNX to PKR
Rs0.3539336448
|1 BRNX to KZT
₸0.6501421584
|1 BRNX to THB
฿0.041555064
|1 BRNX to TWD
NT$0.0385545624
|1 BRNX to AED
د.إ0.0046074648
|1 BRNX to CHF
Fr0.0010294608
|1 BRNX to HKD
HK$0.00972966
|1 BRNX to MAD
.د.م0.0116253744
|1 BRNX to MXN
$0.0245815152