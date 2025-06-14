What is Buttpay (BPAY)

BUTTPAY is a reward token on the solana chain. BUTTPAY use a 10% tax on every transaction to then distribute this tax to holders in a different memecoin called: BUTTHOLE. The amount that a holder will recieve in butthole rewards varies depending on how much BUTTPAY they are holding. This token was launched on: Revshare.dev using their launchpad. BUTTPAY also burn 5% of the transaction fee every transaction to reduce total supply which makes this token a deflationary token. The rewards of BUTTPAY are distributed every 5 minutes.

Buttpay (BPAY) Tokenomics

