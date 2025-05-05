BXH Price (BXH)
The live price of BXH (BXH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BXH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BXH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 19.55K USD
- BXH price change within the day is +16.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BXH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BXH price information.
During today, the price change of BXH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BXH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BXH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BXH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+16.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+33.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-64.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BXH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
+16.08%
-0.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Governance token for BXH DEX, farmed through liquidity mining similar to other DEX tokens, a certain amount of tokens are repurchased and burned. Project is a DEX on Huobi Eco Chain mainly aimed at the Chinese market, an English interface is also available. "BXH" stands for "Bitcoin DEX on HECO"
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BXH to VND
₫--
|1 BXH to AUD
A$--
|1 BXH to GBP
￡--
|1 BXH to EUR
€--
|1 BXH to USD
$--
|1 BXH to MYR
RM--
|1 BXH to TRY
₺--
|1 BXH to JPY
¥--
|1 BXH to RUB
₽--
|1 BXH to INR
₹--
|1 BXH to IDR
Rp--
|1 BXH to KRW
₩--
|1 BXH to PHP
₱--
|1 BXH to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BXH to BRL
R$--
|1 BXH to CAD
C$--
|1 BXH to BDT
৳--
|1 BXH to NGN
₦--
|1 BXH to UAH
₴--
|1 BXH to VES
Bs--
|1 BXH to PKR
Rs--
|1 BXH to KZT
₸--
|1 BXH to THB
฿--
|1 BXH to TWD
NT$--
|1 BXH to AED
د.إ--
|1 BXH to CHF
Fr--
|1 BXH to HKD
HK$--
|1 BXH to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BXH to MXN
$--