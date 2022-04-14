Cadabra Finance (ABRA) Tokenomics
Cadabra Finance (ABRA) Information
The first smart platform for multi-chain yields maximization and with truly deflationary ABRA token. What does Cadabra Finance do:
- Boosts your yields, executing strategies, based on grouped assets and protocols.
- Automatically reallocates your funds to more profitable options and performs auto-compounding.
- Finds yield opportunities with the highest possible APY within multiple protocols and chains.
- Automates your manual actions, saving both gas and your time.
Truly deflationary mechanic for ABRA token. The specifics of the model imply that Cadabra protocol yearns from external protocols and accumulates value, putting the buying pressure on the ABRA price.
- All ABRA tokens are minted only once and distributed to the free market and available for trading.
- All strategy profits go towards the buyback of the ABRA token, thereby stimulating its growth.
Cadabra Finance (ABRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cadabra Finance (ABRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cadabra Finance (ABRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cadabra Finance (ABRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ABRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ABRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.