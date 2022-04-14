Calm Bear (CHILN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Calm Bear (CHILN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Calm Bear (CHILN) Information Calm Bear $CHILN on Solana. (Website: https://www.calmbear.org/)(Telegram: https://t.me/calmbearsol) (Twitter: https://twitter.com/calmbearsol) Calm Bear ($CHILN) is a cryptocurrency token built on the Solana blockchain. It is a decentralized digital asset, loved and respected by its community. Calm Bear holders have calm approach to crypto investing. Ticker is $CHILN and Calm Bear contract address is 2DfEnQrC6EVnhA3wGXiQ8UoBtEEmStsW6oNT6izn6AeH Official Website: https://www.calmbear.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.calmbear.org/ Buy CHILN Now!

Calm Bear (CHILN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.83K
All-Time High: $ 0.00119897
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Calm Bear (CHILN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Calm Bear (CHILN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHILN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHILN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHILN's tokenomics, explore CHILN token's live price!

