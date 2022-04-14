Canary (CNR) Tokenomics
Canary Exchange is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, the most promising and the fastest blockchain!
Canary Exchange works with a model called AMM which is a game changing tech. Automated market makers (AMM) allow digital assets to be traded without permission and automatically by using liquidity pools instead of a traditional market of buyers and sellers.
Canary features a token which is called CNR Token that is the official token of the Canary Exchange and other Canary Ecosystem dApps. You earn CNR Token by using Canary Exchange. If you wish, you can swap the tokens you earn to another cryptocurrency through Canary Exchange. Or if you wish, you can stake your CNR Tokens again and earn more CNR Tokens!
CNR is capped at a maximum supply of 570 million tokens.
✓ The first 90% of tokens (~512 million tokens) are dedicated to the community treasury, where they will initially be used to fund liquidity mining.
✓ 5% (~29 million tokens) are dedicated to a community airdrop.
✓ And the remaining %5 (~29 million tokens) are dedicated to developers. Developers will be able to receive their wages on monthly periods.
Canary (CNR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Canary (CNR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CNR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CNR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
