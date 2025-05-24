Candy Price (CANDY)
The live price of Candy (CANDY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CANDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Candy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Candy price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CANDY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CANDY price information.
During today, the price change of Candy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Candy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Candy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Candy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+45.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+16.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Candy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-7.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Peep this meme with blonde locks and lucious meme-able style, Candy is Andy's Girlfriend. Candy is a meme-coin on the base network, we created this hot girl token for all the men on the network to simp over, top quality memes and experienced team from a 28m previous project. Exposure is key.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CANDY to VND
₫--
|1 CANDY to AUD
A$--
|1 CANDY to GBP
￡--
|1 CANDY to EUR
€--
|1 CANDY to USD
$--
|1 CANDY to MYR
RM--
|1 CANDY to TRY
₺--
|1 CANDY to JPY
¥--
|1 CANDY to RUB
₽--
|1 CANDY to INR
₹--
|1 CANDY to IDR
Rp--
|1 CANDY to KRW
₩--
|1 CANDY to PHP
₱--
|1 CANDY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CANDY to BRL
R$--
|1 CANDY to CAD
C$--
|1 CANDY to BDT
৳--
|1 CANDY to NGN
₦--
|1 CANDY to UAH
₴--
|1 CANDY to VES
Bs--
|1 CANDY to PKR
Rs--
|1 CANDY to KZT
₸--
|1 CANDY to THB
฿--
|1 CANDY to TWD
NT$--
|1 CANDY to AED
د.إ--
|1 CANDY to CHF
Fr--
|1 CANDY to HKD
HK$--
|1 CANDY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CANDY to MXN
$--