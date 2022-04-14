Cantina Royale (CRT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cantina Royale (CRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cantina Royale (CRT) Information The CRT token is essential for powering in-game utilities like NFT character progression, NFT recruiting, staking, and unlocking in-game assets inside of the Cantina Royale ecosystem. Official Website: https://cantinaroyale.io/ Buy CRT Now!

Cantina Royale (CRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cantina Royale (CRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 131.86M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.62K All-Time High: $ 0.156044 All-Time Low: $ 0.00037356 Current Price: $ 0.00044461

Cantina Royale (CRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cantina Royale (CRT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRT's tokenomics, explore CRT token's live price!

