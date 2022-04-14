Capo Was Right (CWR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Capo Was Right (CWR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Capo Was Right (CWR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Capo Was Right (CWR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.29K $ 23.29K $ 23.29K All-Time High: $ 0.02633569 $ 0.02633569 $ 0.02633569 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00023292 $ 0.00023292 $ 0.00023292 Learn more about Capo Was Right (CWR) price

Capo Was Right (CWR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Capo Was Right (CWR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CWR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CWR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CWR's tokenomics, explore CWR token's live price!

