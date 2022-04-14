Captain GOOFY (GOOF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Captain GOOFY (GOOF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Captain GOOFY (GOOF) Information Captain Goofy ($GOOF) is a community-driven memecoin that brings humor, creativity, and inclusivity to the world of cryptocurrency. With its playful nautical theme, Captain Goofy invites adventurers and crypto enthusiasts to sail into the uncharted waters of Web3. Designed to engage a broad audience, $GOOF encourages active community participation through competitions, giveaways, and collaborations. It’s not just a token; it’s a movement celebrating fun, unity, and the boundless potential of blockchain technology. Join Captain Goofy’s crew and set sail for a world where crypto meets creativity! Official Website: https://captaingoofy.com/ Buy GOOF Now!

Captain GOOFY (GOOF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Captain GOOFY (GOOF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.54K $ 19.54K $ 19.54K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.54K $ 19.54K $ 19.54K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Captain GOOFY (GOOF) price

Captain GOOFY (GOOF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Captain GOOFY (GOOF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOOF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOOF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOOF's tokenomics, explore GOOF token's live price!

