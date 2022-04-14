Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Tokenomics

Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Information

What is the project about?

'Captain Tsubasa: RIVALS' is a blockchain game based on 'Captain Tsubasa', the pioneer of football mangas that has influenced soccer fans worldwide. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/

What makes your project unique?

The first blockchain game using the famous Japanese manga IP.

"Captain Tsubasa" is a football manga created by Yoichi Takahashi, one of Japan's leading manga artists. It is considered the pioneer of football mangas which has left a great impact on both Japanese and overseas professional football players, fans and enthusiasts. The manga has sold more than 70 million copies in Japan and has been translated into more than 20 languages. The series' sequels include "Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun" (~2019) in Shueisha's "Grand Jump" and "Captain Tsubasa Magazine" (2020-), an extra edition of "Grand Jump".

History of your project.

The game launched on Jan. 12th, 2023. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/roadmap

What’s next for your project?

Arena is the third content that game users heavily consume and acquire the token, TSGUT. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/how-to-play-arena

What can your token be used for?

  • many in-game consumptions: Arena Ticket, NFT Fusion, buff, NFT trade, etc
  • users can get token as Arena Win reward.

Official Website:
https://tsubasa-rivals.com/
Whitepaper:
https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/

Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 270.62K
$ 270.62K$ 270.62K
All-Time High:
$ 0.235621
$ 0.235621$ 0.235621
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00020684
$ 0.00020684$ 0.00020684
Current Price:
$ 0.00027072
$ 0.00027072$ 0.00027072

Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TSUGT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TSUGT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TSUGT's tokenomics, explore TSUGT token's live price!

TSUGT Price Prediction

Want to know where TSUGT might be heading? Our TSUGT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.