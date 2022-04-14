Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Tokenomics
Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Information
What is the project about?
'Captain Tsubasa: RIVALS' is a blockchain game based on 'Captain Tsubasa', the pioneer of football mangas that has influenced soccer fans worldwide. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/
What makes your project unique?
The first blockchain game using the famous Japanese manga IP.
"Captain Tsubasa" is a football manga created by Yoichi Takahashi, one of Japan's leading manga artists. It is considered the pioneer of football mangas which has left a great impact on both Japanese and overseas professional football players, fans and enthusiasts. The manga has sold more than 70 million copies in Japan and has been translated into more than 20 languages. The series' sequels include "Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun" (~2019) in Shueisha's "Grand Jump" and "Captain Tsubasa Magazine" (2020-), an extra edition of "Grand Jump".
History of your project.
The game launched on Jan. 12th, 2023. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/roadmap
What’s next for your project?
Arena is the third content that game users heavily consume and acquire the token, TSGUT. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/how-to-play-arena
What can your token be used for?
- many in-game consumptions: Arena Ticket, NFT Fusion, buff, NFT trade, etc
- users can get token as Arena Win reward.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TSUGT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TSUGT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TSUGT's tokenomics, explore TSUGT token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.