Cardano MAXI is a community-led meme token built on the Cardano blockchain, reborn from the ashes of a failed project. After the original dev rugged the previous version, a committed community member relaunched the token under a new contract, new policy ID, and clean tokenomics—cutting all ties to the past. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and fair distribution, MAXI symbolizes conviction, patience, and true belief in Cardano’s long-term mission.
It’s more than just a meme—it’s a movement. The MAXI community is made of die-hard Cardano believers who hold through bear markets, build during quiet times, and meme because it matters. The project embraces transparency, decentralized governance, and long-term value through features like locked liquidity, staking, on-chain voting, and a treasury system managed by the holders.
MAXI represents the “maximalist” spirit: loyal to Cardano, driven by community, and fueled by purpose. It partners with meme-forward ecosystems like Snek.fun and aims to be the go-to symbol of Cardano pride. No influencers. No VC games. Just grassroots strength and a ticker that refuses to die.
MAXI is not just a coin—it’s a signal that Cardano’s culture is alive, powerful, and built to last.
Cardano Maxi (MAXI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Cardano Maxi (MAXI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cardano Maxi (MAXI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAXI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAXI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
