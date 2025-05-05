CareCoin Price (CARE)
The live price of CareCoin (CARE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CARE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CareCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CareCoin price change within the day is -0.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CARE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CARE price information.
During today, the price change of CareCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CareCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CareCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CareCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-1.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CareCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-0.61%
-6.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The purpose of CARE is to revolutionize the world from a medical perspective so that all people in the world can be free from various diseases and lead healthy and satisfying lives. The cash generated from this PJ will be used to invest in the early realization of future medical technology and to expand access to treatment for those who cannot receive satisfactory treatment due to financial reasons.You
