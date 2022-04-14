CarrieVerse (CVTX) Information

Carrieverse is building an ecosystem around projects such as Cling Wallet, content-rich metaverse “Carrieverse” , blockchain game "SuperKola Tactics" and the IP-based NFT project “Kola From Space”. In Carrieverse”, users can enjoy gameplay, educational content in the realistic but unique metaverse. “SuperKola Tactics” is a blockchain-based TCG. In this world of strategy and RPG convergence, users must use creative strategy to claim victory. “Cling” is a blockchain platform that allows users to store crypto and game assets as well as providing DeFi services like designing money Legos. $CVTX will be the governance token to fuel the ecosystem; users can spend the token on different services and content. Utility tokens for each game will be linked to the governance token. Carrieverse plans to provide better experiences for token holders.