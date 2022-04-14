Catge Coin (CATGE) Tokenomics
Catge Coin (CATGE) Information
CATGE is the Utility Token behind the Startup Token Launchpad exchange project. It's going to be used to pay commission, get rewards and trade against the tokenized assets.
STL is partnering with startups and real estates in order to acquire a % of their equity/property and launch tokens backed by it. Dividends, acquisition profits and monthly yields are collected time by time by STL, converted in CATGE and distributed to the token holders.
Like this, STL is going to break through the Venture Capital industry and the Real Estate investments industry thanks to asset tokenization.
Catge Coin (CATGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Catge Coin (CATGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Catge Coin (CATGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Catge Coin (CATGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CATGE's tokenomics, explore CATGE token's live price!
CATGE Price Prediction
Want to know where CATGE might be heading? Our CATGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.