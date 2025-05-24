CBDC Price (CBDC)
The live price of CBDC (CBDC) today is 0.00001829 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CBDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CBDC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.54 USD
- CBDC price change within the day is -5.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CBDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CBDC to USD was $ +0.0000071630.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CBDC to USD was $ +0.0000070540.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CBDC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000071630
|+39.16%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000070540
|+38.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CBDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-5.06%
-3.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CBDC: FLIPPING CENTRALIZATION ON ITS HEAD. A digital asset poised to challenge forthcoming Central Bank Digital Initiatives.Get ready to dive headfirst into the wacky world of CBDC Token – the digital disruptor taking on those sneaky Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Let's get started and see how CBDC Token is changing the game, one "D'oh!" at a time! CBDC Token is here to chow down on those boring CBDCs! Just like I scarf down donuts, CBDC Token is gobbling up central bank control. No more snooze-inducing systems – CBDC Token is speedy, efficient, and ready to supercharge your finances! With CBDC Token, you're in control, just like how I dominate the TV remote. No more big shots telling you what to do! CBDC Token puts the power in your hands, like holding a donut – sweet and satisfying! TIME TO PUT AN END TO THOSE CBDCS CAUSING FINANCIAL FACEPALMS! JUST LIKE I TAKE ON LIFE'S CHALLENGES, CBDC TOKEN STEPS UP. SAY FAREWELL TO THE HASSLES AND RED TAPE OF TRADITIONAL BANKING – CBDC TOKEN IS HERE TO SERVE UP A NEW ERA OF FINANCIAL AWESOMENESS!
