Celo British Pound Price (CGBP)
The live price of Celo British Pound (CGBP) today is 1.35 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CGBP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Celo British Pound Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 124.38 USD
- Celo British Pound price change within the day is +0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Celo British Pound to USD was $ +0.00188178.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Celo British Pound to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Celo British Pound to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Celo British Pound to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00188178
|+0.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Celo British Pound: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
+0.14%
+1.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cGBP is a Great Britain Pound stablecoin. Like all Mento stablecoins cGBP is a fully open-source and decentralized stablecoin. cGBP is an ERC-20 token on the Celo blockchain. The stablecoin has an on-chain reserve (treasury), consisting of a set of different other stablecoins, and other digital assets. Mento is an EVM-compatible platform designed for launching, managing, and trading decentralized stablecoins.
|1 CGBP to VND
₫34,615.35
|1 CGBP to AUD
A$2.0655
|1 CGBP to GBP
￡0.9855
|1 CGBP to EUR
€1.1745
|1 CGBP to USD
$1.35
|1 CGBP to MYR
RM5.7105
|1 CGBP to TRY
₺52.488
|1 CGBP to JPY
¥192.4425
|1 CGBP to RUB
₽107.2845
|1 CGBP to INR
₹114.8445
|1 CGBP to IDR
Rp21,774.1905
|1 CGBP to KRW
₩1,844.262
|1 CGBP to PHP
₱74.709
|1 CGBP to EGP
￡E.67.338
|1 CGBP to BRL
R$7.614
|1 CGBP to CAD
C$1.8495
|1 CGBP to BDT
৳164.484
|1 CGBP to NGN
₦2,146.257
|1 CGBP to UAH
₴56.052
|1 CGBP to VES
Bs126.9
|1 CGBP to PKR
Rs380.592
|1 CGBP to KZT
₸690.525
|1 CGBP to THB
฿43.8615
|1 CGBP to TWD
NT$40.4595
|1 CGBP to AED
د.إ4.9545
|1 CGBP to CHF
Fr1.107
|1 CGBP to HKD
HK$10.5705
|1 CGBP to MAD
.د.م12.4065
|1 CGBP to MXN
$25.974