Celo Canadian Dollar Price (CCAD)
The live price of Celo Canadian Dollar (CCAD) today is 0.727369 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CCAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Celo Canadian Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 132.65 USD
- Celo Canadian Dollar price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Celo Canadian Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Celo Canadian Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Celo Canadian Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Celo Canadian Dollar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Celo Canadian Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-0.00%
+1.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cCAD is a Canadian Dollar stablecoin. Like all Mento stablecoins cCAD is a fully open-source and decentralized stablecoin. cCAD is an ERC-20 token on the Celo blockchain. The stablecoin has an on-chain reserve (treasury), consisting of a set of different other stablecoins, and other digital assets. Mento is an EVM-compatible platform designed for launching, managing, and trading decentralized stablecoins.
|1 CCAD to VND
₫18,650.468529
|1 CCAD to AUD
A$1.11287457
|1 CCAD to GBP
￡0.53097937
|1 CCAD to EUR
€0.63281103
|1 CCAD to USD
$0.727369
|1 CCAD to MYR
RM3.07677087
|1 CCAD to TRY
₺28.28010672
|1 CCAD to JPY
¥103.68645095
|1 CCAD to RUB
₽57.80401443
|1 CCAD to INR
₹61.87728083
|1 CCAD to IDR
Rp11,731.75642207
|1 CCAD to KRW
₩993.67333828
|1 CCAD to PHP
₱40.25260046
|1 CCAD to EGP
￡E.36.28116572
|1 CCAD to BRL
R$4.10236116
|1 CCAD to CAD
C$0.99649553
|1 CCAD to BDT
৳88.62263896
|1 CCAD to NGN
₦1,156.38578358
|1 CCAD to UAH
₴30.20036088
|1 CCAD to VES
Bs68.372686
|1 CCAD to PKR
Rs205.05986848
|1 CCAD to KZT
₸372.0492435
|1 CCAD to THB
฿23.63221881
|1 CCAD to TWD
NT$21.79924893
|1 CCAD to AED
د.إ2.66944423
|1 CCAD to CHF
Fr0.59644258
|1 CCAD to HKD
HK$5.69529927
|1 CCAD to MAD
.د.م6.68452111
|1 CCAD to MXN
$13.99457956