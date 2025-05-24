Celo Kenyan Shilling Price (CKES)
The live price of Celo Kenyan Shilling (CKES) today is 0.00772577 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CKES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Celo Kenyan Shilling Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 219.93K USD
- Celo Kenyan Shilling price change within the day is +0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Celo Kenyan Shilling to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Celo Kenyan Shilling to USD was $ +0.0000084821.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Celo Kenyan Shilling to USD was $ +0.0000129893.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Celo Kenyan Shilling to USD was $ +0.000059016437108586.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000084821
|+0.11%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000129893
|+0.17%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000059016437108586
|+0.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Celo Kenyan Shilling: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.03%
+0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cKES is a stablecoin following a price of fiat currency Kenyan Shilling
|1 CKES to VND
₫198.09646857
|1 CKES to AUD
A$0.0118204281
|1 CKES to GBP
￡0.0056398121
|1 CKES to EUR
€0.0067214199
|1 CKES to USD
$0.00772577
|1 CKES to MYR
RM0.0326800071
|1 CKES to TRY
₺0.3003779376
|1 CKES to JPY
¥1.1013085135
|1 CKES to RUB
₽0.6139669419
|1 CKES to INR
₹0.6572312539
|1 CKES to IDR
Rp124.6091761031
|1 CKES to KRW
₩10.5543289124
|1 CKES to PHP
₱0.4275441118
|1 CKES to EGP
￡E.0.3853614076
|1 CKES to BRL
R$0.0435733428
|1 CKES to CAD
C$0.0105843049
|1 CKES to BDT
৳0.9413078168
|1 CKES to NGN
₦12.2825836614
|1 CKES to UAH
₴0.3207739704
|1 CKES to VES
Bs0.72622238
|1 CKES to PKR
Rs2.1780490784
|1 CKES to KZT
₸3.951731355
|1 CKES to THB
฿0.2510102673
|1 CKES to TWD
NT$0.2315413269
|1 CKES to AED
د.إ0.0283535759
|1 CKES to CHF
Fr0.0063351314
|1 CKES to HKD
HK$0.0604927791
|1 CKES to MAD
.د.م0.0709998263
|1 CKES to MXN
$0.1486438148