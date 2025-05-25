Celo South African Rand Price (CZAR)
The live price of Celo South African Rand (CZAR) today is 0.055944 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CZAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Celo South African Rand Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Celo South African Rand price change within the day is -0.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
CZAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Celo South African Rand to USD was $ -0.0002076785535179.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Celo South African Rand to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Celo South African Rand to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Celo South African Rand to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002076785535179
|-0.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Celo South African Rand: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
-0.36%
+1.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cZAR is a South African Rand stablecoin. Like all Mento stablecoins cZAR is a fully open-source and decentralized stablecoin. cZAR is an ERC-20 token on the Celo blockchain. The stablecoin has an on-chain reserve (treasury), consisting of a set of different other stablecoins, and other digital assets. Mento is an EVM-compatible platform designed for launching, managing, and trading decentralized stablecoins.
