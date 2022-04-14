Centurion Invest (CIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Centurion Invest (CIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Centurion Invest (CIX) Information The Centurion Invest Token (CIX) is an ERC20 deflationary token and native to Centurion Invest which powers the overall CIEx ecosystem, with utilities and benefits across payments, financial services, loyalty rewards, referral bonuses, airdrops, high APY passive income staking, options, spot trading, margin trades, Visa crypto debit card, ETF, NFTs, and derivatives. Official Website: https://www.centurioninvest.com Buy CIX Now!

Centurion Invest (CIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Centurion Invest (CIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.40B $ 2.40B $ 2.40B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.72M $ 6.72M $ 6.72M All-Time High: $ 0.304912 $ 0.304912 $ 0.304912 All-Time Low: $ 0.00045085 $ 0.00045085 $ 0.00045085 Current Price: $ 0.00279638 $ 0.00279638 $ 0.00279638 Learn more about Centurion Invest (CIX) price

Centurion Invest (CIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Centurion Invest (CIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CIX's tokenomics, explore CIX token's live price!

CIX Price Prediction Want to know where CIX might be heading? Our CIX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CIX token's Price Prediction now!

