CEREAL Price (CEP)
The live price of CEREAL (CEP) today is 0.00366711 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 660.47K USD. CEP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CEREAL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CEREAL price change within the day is -2.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 180.11M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CEP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CEP price information.
During today, the price change of CEREAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CEREAL to USD was $ -0.0008513775.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CEREAL to USD was $ -0.0004144982.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CEREAL to USD was $ -0.0010163616217705775.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008513775
|-23.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004144982
|-11.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0010163616217705775
|-21.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of CEREAL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-2.31%
+8.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 CEP to VND
₫96.49999965
|1 CEP to AUD
A$0.0056473494
|1 CEP to GBP
￡0.0027503325
|1 CEP to EUR
€0.0032270568
|1 CEP to USD
$0.00366711
|1 CEP to MYR
RM0.0156585597
|1 CEP to TRY
₺0.1411470639
|1 CEP to JPY
¥0.5308141725
|1 CEP to RUB
₽0.3041134323
|1 CEP to INR
₹0.3099441372
|1 CEP to IDR
Rp60.1165477584
|1 CEP to KRW
₩5.1360075816
|1 CEP to PHP
₱0.203524605
|1 CEP to EGP
￡E.0.1862158458
|1 CEP to BRL
R$0.0207191715
|1 CEP to CAD
C$0.0050239407
|1 CEP to BDT
৳0.447020709
|1 CEP to NGN
₦5.8956494181
|1 CEP to UAH
₴0.152551776
|1 CEP to VES
Bs0.32270568
|1 CEP to PKR
Rs1.0338316512
|1 CEP to KZT
₸1.8990495846
|1 CEP to THB
฿0.121381341
|1 CEP to TWD
NT$0.1126169481
|1 CEP to AED
د.إ0.0134582937
|1 CEP to CHF
Fr0.0030070302
|1 CEP to HKD
HK$0.0284201025
|1 CEP to MAD
.د.م0.0339574386
|1 CEP to MXN
$0.0718020138