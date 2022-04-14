Chainback (ARCHIVE) Tokenomics
Beyond being an absolutely free and secure Web3 IPFS file sharing gateway, Chainback also offers the ChainbackSign function with a vast of various use cases for the Web3 ecosystem. ChainbackSign’s advanced privacy controls for viewing and signing documents bring new level of unprecedented flexibility to the Web3 space. By allowing users to configure access for viewing, downloading, and signing/voting based on custom ERC20 token ownership, NFT ownership, or by limiting it to a list of specific addresses, this easy-to-use function opens up a wide array of use cases and applications.
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARCHIVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARCHIVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
