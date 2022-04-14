Chains of War (MIRA) Tokenomics
Chains of War (MIRA) Information
$MIRA is the Official Chains of War Token for utility and (in-game) ecosystem. The Chains of War ecosystem thrives on the oxygen-absorbent mineral M-S3, known as “Mira”. With the demand for Mira skyrocketing after the collapse of Tyrrha’s ecosystems, Mira is known to be elemental for the political status quo as it became crucial for survival in the oxygen deprived world of Tyrrha.
Chains of War is developing a fantasy saga that carves a new world on the Cardano blockchain by means of storytelling, artworks, 3D assets and gamification. Ultimately, Chains of War aims to become a multi-platform fantasy franchise, pioneering on the Cardano blockchain.
The Chains of War Genesis Heroes is an NFT collection of 10,000 3D based Heroes, both male & female, representing the four known species of Tyrrha and their division into multiple clans and tribes. The Genesis Heroes collection is the centerpiece in the utility phase and the foundation for gamification, including information about classes, basic statistics, gear and weapons.
As a game fanatic team and from a game designing stand point looting games are probably the most rewarding, addictive game types out there. Next to that there’s the surviving Battle Royale aspect that really triggers your senses. Being the last man or team standing after a tough fight gets the adrenaline pumping. The game we’re designing aims to have all of this, with the working title ‘Chains of War: Escape from Tyrrha’: Drop into the world of Tyrrha, survive and escape.
The Chains of War game will be available for anyone to play. Therefore, during the gamification phase a new collection of Heroes will be released. In this collection everyone can make a Hero by using the NFT forge. The NFT forge also makes it possible to customize your hero with gear or weapons that you earn while playing the game.
In a time of increasing digital experiences, Chains of War offers opportunities to add value to the conventional gaming industry.
Chains of War (MIRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chains of War (MIRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Chains of War (MIRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chains of War (MIRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MIRA's tokenomics, explore MIRA token's live price!
MIRA Price Prediction
Want to know where MIRA might be heading? Our MIRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.