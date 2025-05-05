What is Checks Token (CHECKS)

What is the project about? The $CHECKS community is about having fun, supporting decentralised culture, memes and art. What makes your project unique? We are a project that launched fairly without presales, insider pumps or heavy influencer marketing. We grew organically from the ground up as a community. History of your project. Launched 12 days ago, we gathered a small community of like-minded people. In the past 3 days, we have had significant interest from the crypto community which took us to over 5M market cap and now we have settled around the 1.2M mark. What’s next for your project? We are continuously working to provide better value to our members. We want to improve our DAO governance and work our way towards total decentralisation. We will run campaigns and events to support meme creators and artists. What can your token be used for? DAO voting.

