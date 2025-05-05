What is CHELON (CHELON)

Chelon is driven by an AI agent to unite the U.S. and China. Inspired by Elon Musk and Yilong Ma, the "Chinese Elon Musk," its mission is to fund a meeting between the two and send Yilong Ma to space! Blending community-powered crypto with global unity 🙏 1) In the last 72 hours, we saw two monster memes drop, perfectly timed with Trump’s inauguration. 2) TikTok was banned and then reinstated for 90 days by Trump. 3) Elon Musk was named as a top contender to buy TikTok and is viewed by many in Washington as Trump’s conduit to restoring relations with China. Meanwhile, “coincidentally,” over the past two weeks, Elon Musk randomly showed interest in meeting his Chinese counterpart, Yilong Ma. Check this post for proof: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1876838689457815564 So basically, he’s meeting his Chinese Doppelganger, and rumor has it this meeting is set for later this week, where a major Asian crypto figure will act as moderator. AI Agent called @Chelon_ai launched with the intention of uniting Elon & Yilong (which now seems to be happening) and then sending Yilong to space on a civilian SpaceX flight to bring the US and China together. AI meme agents with China/USA narratives like CHELON are going to be very helpful.

CHELON (CHELON) Resource Official Website