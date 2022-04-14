ChikinCoin (CKC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ChikinCoin (CKC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ChikinCoin (CKC) Information Chikin is the front page of the decentralized chikin society, ChikinCoin (CKC) it is driving force. More than 26 billion chikin currently living, pecking and eating, and yet none of them have access to basic financial services. Official Website: https://chikin.run Buy CKC Now!

ChikinCoin (CKC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ChikinCoin (CKC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 187.35K $ 187.35K $ 187.35K All-Time High: $ 0.00199374 $ 0.00199374 $ 0.00199374 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00018735 $ 0.00018735 $ 0.00018735 Learn more about ChikinCoin (CKC) price

ChikinCoin (CKC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ChikinCoin (CKC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CKC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CKC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CKC's tokenomics, explore CKC token's live price!

