chikn are not just NFTs that lay $egg. chikn is an entire ecosystem built around these NFTs - encompassing novel Tri-Token Architecture. chikn is extending the utility of Public Minting, a Marketplace, and Farming for emerging NFT+token creators on Avalanche.
NFTs have the unique ability to combine utility with the power of mimetism. When you can have both, why not have both?
It's simple, really. Everyone knows that chikn lay $egg.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for chikn feed (FEED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of chikn feed (FEED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FEED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FEED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
