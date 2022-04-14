CHONK (CHONK) Tokenomics
pump fun coin, fairly launched, has no purpose really, people that bought the most of it hope that the guy who launched it will pump it for them and do all the work only because he clicked the launch button on pump fun, while they just sit and say GM! perfect for people that love to buy and forget and not do anything at all and hope that other people will buy it for a mysterious reasons while they say GM to each other in an echo chamber! it's great!
Understanding the tokenomics of CHONK (CHONK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHONK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHONK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
