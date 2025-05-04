Chunk Price (CHUNK)
The live price of Chunk (CHUNK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.10K USD. CHUNK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chunk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Chunk price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.79M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHUNK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHUNK price information.
During today, the price change of Chunk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chunk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chunk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chunk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+22.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-20.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chunk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+6.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CHUNK is a Solana-based meme token inspired by the idea of a 'fat cat' that grows chunkier as its price increases. It represents the humor and creativity of the crypto community, thriving purely on entertainment, community-driven hype, and shared imagination. With no intrinsic value, utility or expectation of financial return, CHUNK is a playful experiment that captures the spirit of fun and unpredictability in the decentralized token space.
