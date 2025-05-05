Cipher Protocol Price (CIPHER)
The live price of Cipher Protocol (CIPHER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CIPHER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cipher Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cipher Protocol price change within the day is -1.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cipher Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cipher Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cipher Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cipher Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-30.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cipher Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-1.14%
+13.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Privacy-AI Optimization-Scalability Cipher Protocol is a next-generation layer one blockchain focused on delivering unparalleled privacy, security, and scalability. Leveraging technologies such as zk-SNARKs, Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and AI-driven network optimization, Cipher Protocol aims to redefine privacy in the Web3 era. ### Why Choose Cipher Protocol? Privacy First Advanced zk-SNARKs and FHE ensure user privacy, confidential transactions, and data protection. AI-Driven Scalability AI manages network efficiency, predictive resource allocation, and smart contract security audits. EVM Compatibility Compatible with EVM for seamless integration with Ethereum tools and dApps. Seamless Interoperability Built on Ethereum, it enables cross-chain compatibility and privacy-preserving transactions. Decentralized Governance Community-driven decision-making with AI-enhanced voting mechanisms. Hybrid Consensus Combines PoS and zk-SNARKs for secure, efficient, and decentralized validation. ### Use Case Confidential Decentralized Finance Anonymous Donations and Crowdfunding Private Identity Management Private Smart Contracts Privacy-Preserving Cross-Border Payments
