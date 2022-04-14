Cipher Protocol (CIPHER) Tokenomics
Cipher Protocol (CIPHER) Information
Privacy-AI Optimization-Scalability Cipher Protocol is a next-generation layer one blockchain focused on delivering unparalleled privacy, security, and scalability. Leveraging technologies such as zk-SNARKs, Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and AI-driven network optimization, Cipher Protocol aims to redefine privacy in the Web3 era.
Why Choose Cipher Protocol?
Privacy First Advanced zk-SNARKs and FHE ensure user privacy, confidential transactions, and data protection.
AI-Driven Scalability AI manages network efficiency, predictive resource allocation, and smart contract security audits.
EVM Compatibility Compatible with EVM for seamless integration with Ethereum tools and dApps.
Seamless Interoperability Built on Ethereum, it enables cross-chain compatibility and privacy-preserving transactions.
Decentralized Governance Community-driven decision-making with AI-enhanced voting mechanisms.
Hybrid Consensus Combines PoS and zk-SNARKs for secure, efficient, and decentralized validation.
Use Case
Confidential Decentralized Finance
Anonymous Donations and Crowdfunding
Private Identity Management
Private Smart Contracts
Privacy-Preserving Cross-Border Payments
Cipher Protocol (CIPHER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cipher Protocol (CIPHER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cipher Protocol (CIPHER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cipher Protocol (CIPHER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CIPHER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CIPHER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.