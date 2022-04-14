Circular Protocol (CIRX) Tokenomics
Circular is a next generation multi-chain Layer 1 blockchain, designed to empower developers, institutions, and creators to build compliant, decentralized, and equitable applications across Healthcare, DeSci, DeFi and GameFi sectors. Circular (CIRX) is integral to the Circular Blockchain, serving as the primary means for transaction fees and governance participation. Unlike typical smart contract tokens, CIRX is seamlessly integrated into the network's code, ensuring efficient transactions akin to Bitcoin's framework. Despite this, it remains versatile, interacting with smart contracts for various operations. Beyond transaction fees, CIRX is used for purchasing services and products within the ecosystem, with pricing available on our website. Additionally, it incentivizes node operators through block rewards, enhancing network security and efficiency. CIRX coin holders will have voting rights on key decisions related to the platform's development, including proposed changes to the protocol and future feature additions.
Understanding the tokenomics of Circular Protocol (CIRX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CIRX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CIRX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Want to know where CIRX might be heading? Our CIRX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
