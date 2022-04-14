Circularity Finance (CIFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Circularity Finance (CIFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Circularity Finance (CIFI) Information Circularity Finance is an innovative project positioned at the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and sustainable development. It leverages blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem that revolves around two utility tokens - CIFI and REFI. These tokens play a pivotal role in accessing various business micro-services and deploying Smart Assets, respectively, within the Circularity Finance ecosystem. The platform's architecture is built upon the principles regulatory on-boarding processes along with those favorable qualities of liquidity mining protocols, a concept rooted in DeFi, where liquidity providers are incentivized through token rewards. Circularity Finance extends this concept by integrating it with sustainability-focused mechanisms. Official Website: https://www.circularity.finance/ Whitepaper: https://elit-web3-solutions.gitbook.io/cifi-ecosystem/ Buy CIFI Now!

Circularity Finance (CIFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Circularity Finance (CIFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.50M $ 2.50M $ 2.50M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 427.31K $ 427.31K $ 427.31K All-Time High: $ 1.28 $ 1.28 $ 1.28 All-Time Low: $ 0.074419 $ 0.074419 $ 0.074419 Current Price: $ 0.170924 $ 0.170924 $ 0.170924 Learn more about Circularity Finance (CIFI) price

Circularity Finance (CIFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Circularity Finance (CIFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CIFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CIFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CIFI's tokenomics, explore CIFI token's live price!

