City Boys (TOONS) Tokenomics
City Boys (TOONS) Information
City Boy - a male who is living his very best life and chasing the bag at all times without letting Hot Girls or any female get in the way. $TOONS is for all the City Boys chasing their bags. 0/0% taxes, 100% safu, a coin for the boys. "It takes a lot of courage to be that dog" . Step into the universe of City Boys $TOONS, where ambition meets the world of cryptocurrencies. Connect with like-minded individuals who understand the importance of chasing the bag without hesitation. Embrace the courage it takes to be a true City Boy and let your $TOONS pave the way to financial success.
Embodying finance, meme, and pop culture into one community known as City Boys $TOONS. Utilizing the viral social media trend of AI Cartoons, City Boys is a 0/0% tax token created for everyone.
City Boys (TOONS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for City Boys (TOONS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
City Boys (TOONS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of City Boys (TOONS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOONS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOONS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TOONS's tokenomics, explore TOONS token's live price!
TOONS Price Prediction
Want to know where TOONS might be heading? Our TOONS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.