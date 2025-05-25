Clips Price (CLIPS)
The live price of Clips (CLIPS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CLIPS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Clips Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Clips price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CLIPS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLIPS price information.
During today, the price change of Clips to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clips to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clips to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clips to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-89.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-95.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Clips: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-58.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$CLIPS is a Capture the Flag x Memetoken project that has also been described as Fomo3d x XEN x Million Dollar Homepage. The supply was provided to the community as a free mint that rocketed CLIPS into the top 3 mainnet gas guzzlers upon launch. Players use $CLIPS token to change a message on the website homepage, with a big prizepool to be won if the message is kept on the page for 7 days. There are also deflationary mechanics - each time the homepage message is overtaken, the $CLIPS used are burned.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CLIPS to VND
₫--
|1 CLIPS to AUD
A$--
|1 CLIPS to GBP
￡--
|1 CLIPS to EUR
€--
|1 CLIPS to USD
$--
|1 CLIPS to MYR
RM--
|1 CLIPS to TRY
₺--
|1 CLIPS to JPY
¥--
|1 CLIPS to RUB
₽--
|1 CLIPS to INR
₹--
|1 CLIPS to IDR
Rp--
|1 CLIPS to KRW
₩--
|1 CLIPS to PHP
₱--
|1 CLIPS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CLIPS to BRL
R$--
|1 CLIPS to CAD
C$--
|1 CLIPS to BDT
৳--
|1 CLIPS to NGN
₦--
|1 CLIPS to UAH
₴--
|1 CLIPS to VES
Bs--
|1 CLIPS to PKR
Rs--
|1 CLIPS to KZT
₸--
|1 CLIPS to THB
฿--
|1 CLIPS to TWD
NT$--
|1 CLIPS to AED
د.إ--
|1 CLIPS to CHF
Fr--
|1 CLIPS to HKD
HK$--
|1 CLIPS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CLIPS to MXN
$--