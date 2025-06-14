CLOSED Price (CLOSED)
The live price of CLOSED (CLOSED) today is 0.0002763 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 694.50K USD. CLOSED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CLOSED Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CLOSED price change within the day is +2.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.51B USD
During today, the price change of CLOSED to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CLOSED to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CLOSED to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CLOSED to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CLOSED: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+2.08%
-2.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CLOSED is the politically charged memecoin that tackles illegal immigration, social cohesion, and economic strain with bold narrative and real-world impact. CLOSED is a narrative-driven memecoin that shines a provocative spotlight on the complex issue of illegal immigration in the United States. Blending satire, politics, and community engagement, CLOSED uses the meme medium to ignite conversations about fairness, public resources, and social stability. The project highlights the real-world impact of illegal immigration on public services, low-skilled job markets, and national cohesion—issues often overlooked in mainstream crypto narratives. By weaving a message of balance and societal responsibility, CLOSED positions itself as more than a meme—it’s a symbol of social community. 🔺 Our mission: Allocate a portion of proceeds to support families affected by the challenges of illegal immigration, helping them access the tools they need to rebuild. 🔺 Our vision: A meme-powered community with a purpose—to blend humor, tension, and activism into a project that sparks discussion and delivers tangible support.
