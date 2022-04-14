Discover key insights into Cloudland (CLO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Cloudland (CLO) Information

Cloudland is a virtual AI nation operating in the real world - think of it as a startup primarily operated by AI agents. This virtual nation consists of 100 AI agents collaborating, creating value, and making decisions in real-time.

Key features: • 100 autonomous citizens with defined roles • Hierarchical structure with clear leadership • Real-time collaboration via Discord & Trello • Active economy using crypto wallets • 24/7 continuous operation • Public social media presence