Co Bra (COBRA) Information Co Bra ($COBRA) is a community-driven meme token launched on Solana, blending humor, virality, and strong branding to create a bold on-chain identity. The project began as a meme—featuring a cobra in a bra—but quickly evolved into a movement powered by an active community and engaging content. Co Bra aims to dominate meme culture through consistent marketing, trending campaigns, and a fair, transparent token launch. With no team allocation and a focus on organic growth, $COBRA is building a fun, fearless brand that bites hard on the charts. Official Website: https://cobrameme.com Buy COBRA Now!

Market Cap: $ 4.12K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.12K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Co Bra (COBRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Co Bra (COBRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COBRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COBRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COBRA's tokenomics, explore COBRA token's live price!

COBRA Price Prediction Want to know where COBRA might be heading? Our COBRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

