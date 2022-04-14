Cockapoo (CPOO) Information

Cockapoo is a new type of crypto coin. Born from the mix of a cocker-spaniel and poodle, Cockapoo is here to prove that we are the best dog token in the crypto-verse. We are launching our mobile app Cpoo where users can request pooper scoopers to clean up dog poop. The Cpoo app will be powered solely by our crypto token $CPOO. Cockapoo is a deflationary token with static reflection that rewards holders so, the more poop that is scooped on the app, the more Cockapoo coins added to your wallet. Simply hold Cockapoo and 2% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to the Cockapoo holders.