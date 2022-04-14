Cogent SOL (CGNTSOL) Tokenomics
cgntSOL is a tokenized representation of a stake account delegated to the Cogent Crypto validator. It uses the audited spl stakepool program (https://spl.solana.com/stake-pool) to implement this representation. After each epoch, cgntSOL’s underlying stake accounts increase in value and subsequently the amount of SOL each cgntSOL represents increases.
With tokenized stake accounts, e.g. cgntSOL, you can use almost any Solana program while holding onto an asset that is increasing value relative to SOL.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CGNTSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CGNTSOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
