Coinhound (CND) Information

What is the project about? Coinhound is a dApp and your digital companion in the decentralized world of Web 3.0 that scans, classifies and tracks blockchain data that can help anyone become smarter and more educated about blockchain.

What makes your project unique? Coinhound takes something boring and complicated as blockchain data and transforms it into fun and vibrant classifications. Our take on data is GameFi and keeps the user engaged as they learn and explore the decentralized world of Web3.

History of your project. We have been building Coinhound for the past 1 year and we believe we nailed it with the branding and concept. Our Beta will be live very soon.

What’s next for your project? We would like to disrupt the Web3 space with new and innovative ideas for the better. Blockchain is new and we believe there is a huge room for improvement and innovation.

What can your token be used for? Coinhound token ($CND) will be used to power all of our dApp functions and as our in-dApp currency. Anyone who wishes to use Coinhound would require our CND token.