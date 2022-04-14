Colizeum (ZEUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Colizeum (ZEUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Colizeum (ZEUM) Information Colizeum is a virtual Play to Earn driven environment that, similar to Steam, hosts various games and other applications, thereby creating the general outline of a user funnel. Colizeum offers connectivity to the blockchain based infrastructure for (a) Play-to-Earn, (b) Prediction Markets, (c) Tokenized Tournaments, (d) Attention Marketplace, all as a service, all with one-click deploy, all on-chain and transparent, designed to empower influencers and game developers to fully benefit from the value they generate without middlemen, uncertainties and opaque payout schemes. Colizeum empowers game developers to build and benefit from blockchain games simpler than ever before with easy to use Colizeum SDK. Official Website: https://colizeum.com/

Colizeum (ZEUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Colizeum (ZEUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.85M All-Time High: $ 0.149149 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00185455

Colizeum (ZEUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Colizeum (ZEUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZEUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZEUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

