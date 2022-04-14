Community Business Token (CBT) Tokenomics
The CBT blockchain rewards program aims to have a decisive impact in multiple areas of existing loyalty programs. The platform will allow for the efficient use of a cryptocurrency token in the markets without needing a significant overhaul of the existing financial infrastructure. It also allows businesses to eliminate the liability of unredeemed reward points.
CBT, as an emerging cryptocurrency, has a strong focus on enhancing micropayments. It is only a matter of time before all loyalty programs migrate to blockchain. The business rewards industry is changing swiftly, along with customer expectations. Customer pain points today will inform the innovations of the future. The CBT blockchain rewards program technology for loyalty programs will not only allow more businesses to explore the capabilities, it will also change the future of small businesses.
DigitalFlyer® SA and CBT (Community Business Token) have successfully developed a B2C (business to customer) and B2B (business to business) digital marketplace with its own blockchain rewards token. The CBT token has been developed for any rewards program, making the implementation really simple and cost effective.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Community Business Token (CBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Community Business Token (CBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CBT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CBT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.