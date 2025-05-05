Compound Meta Price (COMA)
The live price of Compound Meta (COMA) today is 0.01056118 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. COMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Compound Meta Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.14 USD
- Compound Meta price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Compound Meta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Compound Meta to USD was $ -0.0000745376.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Compound Meta to USD was $ -0.0003248386.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Compound Meta to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000745376
|-0.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003248386
|-3.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Compound Meta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Compound Meta is a metaverse for the future generation of the cryptocurrency space. COMA is the first holder-centered multiple products in 1 metaverse including Compound interest, Negative tax, Play-to-earn metaverse game, Coin Flip, Swap, Staking, and Wallet on Binance Smart Chain. Negative Tax: Investors will get Negative tax with the daring breakout mechanism '1% buy tax but 1,5% back to the wallet'. Paying 1% buy tax, buyers then receive a 1.5% bonus into their wallet on each buy transaction, inferring $COMA buyers get negative -0.5% tax instantly. Profit Sharing: Compounding interest appears in the metaverse space for the first time. All holders will be distributed $BUSD (from the 1% buy tax) each 24 hours as the $COMA holding reward and get passive income when staking it. Multi-in-one ecosystem for MULTIPLE earnings: COMA utilities include P2E Metaverse Game, Coin Flip, Wallet, Swap and Staking which are ready to help users earn. COMA has been published on: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-with-negative-tax-and-acomprehensive-ecosystem-2022-12-28?mod=search_headline https://finance.yahoo.com/news/compound-meta-launches-first-next-152000694.html https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/12/g30215363/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-with-negative-tax-anda-comprehensive-ecosystem https://menafn.com/1105362313/Compound-Meta-Launches-The-First-Next-Gen-P2E-Game-With-Negative-Tax-And-A-ComprehensiveEcosystem https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/28/2580326/0/en/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-withnegative-tax-and-a-comprehensive-ecosy
|1 COMA to VND
₫277.9174517
|1 COMA to AUD
A$0.0162642172
|1 COMA to GBP
￡0.007920885
|1 COMA to EUR
€0.0092938384
|1 COMA to USD
$0.01056118
|1 COMA to MYR
RM0.0441457324
|1 COMA to TRY
₺0.4074503244
|1 COMA to JPY
¥1.5210211436
|1 COMA to RUB
₽0.872881527
|1 COMA to INR
₹0.889779415
|1 COMA to IDR
Rp173.1340706592
|1 COMA to KRW
₩14.5671411858
|1 COMA to PHP
₱0.5860398782
|1 COMA to EGP
￡E.0.533867649
|1 COMA to BRL
R$0.0600931142
|1 COMA to CAD
C$0.0144688166
|1 COMA to BDT
৳1.287407842
|1 COMA to NGN
₦16.9793146978
|1 COMA to UAH
₴0.439345088
|1 COMA to VES
Bs0.92938384
|1 COMA to PKR
Rs2.9774078656
|1 COMA to KZT
₸5.4692126748
|1 COMA to THB
฿0.3483077164
|1 COMA to TWD
NT$0.3123997044
|1 COMA to AED
د.إ0.0387595306
|1 COMA to CHF
Fr0.0086601676
|1 COMA to HKD
HK$0.081849145
|1 COMA to MAD
.د.م0.0977965268
|1 COMA to MXN
$0.2066822926